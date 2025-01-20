Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 5.4% in 2024

TBILISI, January 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $2.5 bln in 2024, which is 5.4% higher than in the previous year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 10.8% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $681.4 mln last year (up by 3.7% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $1.84 bln (up by 6%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in 2024, with mutual trade turnover equaling over $3.2 bln, up by 8% compared with 2023, while the US came in third with mutual trade turnover exceeding $2.1 bln, up by 1.9% compared with the previous year.