Rosatom CEO says no serious changes in operations planned following US sanctions

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. Rosatom does not plan any serious changes in its activities following US sanctions, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said.

"I hesitate to predict how the decision made by Americans will influence the position of the IAEA’s management, but I can stress at once that the decision announced on January 10 is a decision against citizens, this is a personal decision against almost the whole management of Rosatom," he said.

"We believe that this decision should not affect cooperation in the area of peaceful atom," the chief executive added.