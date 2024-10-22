Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 0.45% to 2,755.19 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.97% to 898.57 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 0.31% to 13.54 rubles during the day.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,720-2,820 points on October 23, the company’s outlook on the ruble is 13.3-13.7 rubles per yuan and 95-97 rubles per dollar.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,750-2,850 points on Wednesday, while the yuan at the 13.4-13.9 rubles range. On the over-the-counter trading the dollar exchange rate is expected at the 95-97 rubles range, while the euro is projected at the 103-105 rubles range.