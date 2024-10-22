Price of Brent oil exceeds $76 per barrel on ICE first since October 14

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December delivery has surpassed $76 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 14, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 06:54 p.m. Moscow time (03:54 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 2.34% at $76.03 per barrel.

By 07:09 p.m. Moscow time (4:09 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended gains to 2.73% trading at $76.32 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December delivery was up by 2.93% at $72.09 per barrel.

As of 07:09 p.m. Moscow time (4:09 p.m. GMT) the price of gold futures contracts for December 2024 delivery was up by 0.55% at $2,754 per troy ounce on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange).