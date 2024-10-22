Price of Brent oil up to $76 per barrel on ICE first since October 14

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December delivery has increased up to $76 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 14, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 06:02 p.m. Moscow time (03:02 p.m. GMT) the Brent price went up by 2.3% at $76 per barrel.

By 06:38 p.m. Moscow time (3:14 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts added 2.17% trading at $73.99 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December delivery was up by 2.4% at $71.72 per barrel.