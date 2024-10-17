BRICS nuclear sector companies resolve to create common platform

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Representatives of nuclear sector companies from BRICS countries supported creation of a nuclear power platform.

The decision to support this initiative was made at a meeting held in Moscow, TASS reports.

Chief executives of relevant majors and organizations of BRICS+ countries, including Russia, Bolivia, Brazil, Iran, China, Ethiopia and South Africa, held the first meeting within the framework of the platform to be created. Meeting attendees discussed the initiative and outline further plans.