New BRICS nuclear platform to consolidate all desirous to take part — Rosatom

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The BRICS nuclear energy platform to be established will comprise companies, plants and organizations related to technologies, nuclear power and science, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said, answering a question from TASS.

"The countries - definitely no, but companies, plants, research institutions - yes. Everybody having the desire, related to technologies, science, nuclear industry, those capable of contributing to development of the nuclear power sector," the chief executive said.

Legal formalizing of the consolidated platform has already started, Likhachev told reporters. The decision to support the Rosatom’s initiative of creating such platform was unanimous, he noted. "There will be no exaggeration to say it was the unanimous opinion of all meeting participants, all attendees of our session - to create the BRICS nuclear platform and start its legal formalizing as soon as possible. And it has already started," the chief executive noted.

The main objective of the platform is to develop and implement best practices and advance approaches as regards energy and non-energy use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes in BRICS and BRICS+ markets and to develop incentivizing mechanisms and models of projects’ implementation in the nuclear power industry of countries - association members, Likhachev added.

Representatives of nuclear sector companies from BRICS countries supported creation of a nuclear power platform earlier today. Chief executives of relevant majors and organizations of BRICS+ countries, including Russia, Bolivia, Brazil, Iran, China, Ethiopia and South Africa, held the first meeting within the framework of the platform to be created. Meeting attendees discussed the initiative and outline further plans.