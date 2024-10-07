Russia’s international reserves up 3.26% in September — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $20.022 bln or by 3.26% in monthly terms and totaled $633.737 bln as of October 1, 2024, the Central Bank said.

Reserves totaled $569.021 bln as of October 1, 2023.

Currency reserves gained 2.14% and totaled $433.973 bln during September. The monetary gold value added 5.8% over the month to $199.764 bln, the regulator informed.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.