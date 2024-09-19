Russia's international reserves rise by $1 bln over week to $617 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of September 13, 2024, amounted to $617 bln, having increased by $1 bln over the past week, the Bank of Russia said.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on September 13, 2024 amounted to $617 bln, having increased by $1 bln, or 0.2%, over the week due to positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of September 6, the volume of reserves reached $616 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.