Russian stocks up 0.55% as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.55% to 2,629.31 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.55% to 909.11 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 0.25 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.733 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.36% at 2,624.44 points, the RTS was up by 0.36% at 907.43 points while the yuan was down by 1.9 kopecks at 12.711 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.