Coal exports by rail from Russia to East up 2.1% in January-July

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. Coal export supplies by rail from Russia to the East edged up by 2.1% in the first seven months of 2024 to 65.97 mln tons, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"According to data provided by Russian Railways, in seven months coal export supplies in the eastern direction were higher than scheduled as 65.97 mln tons of coal were delivered, which is 2.1% higher than last year," he said. Russia managed to redirect more than 70 mln tons of coal from Europe to friendly countries thanks to pivot to Asia, the minister added.

That said, the price environment on the global market does not allow exporting coal from Russia with high profitability via northwestern and southern ports, Tsivilyov noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme of the EEF this year was ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’.

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.