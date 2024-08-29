Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index gained 0.54% to 2,714.44 points, while the RTS Index added 0.54% to 935.11 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 4.05 kopecks compared with previous closing to 11.879 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.