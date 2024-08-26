Share of foreign investment in Russian OFZ down to 6.6% in July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The share of foreign investment in Russia’s federal loan (OFZ) bonds was down at 6.6% as of August 1, 2024, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

As of July 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ was at 6.7%. As of June 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ was at 6.8%.

Nominal amount of OFZ owned by non-residents as of the beginning of August 2024 totaled 1.344 trillion rubles ($14.6 bln), with the total volume of the market at 20.448 trillion rubles ($222 bln), according to the regulator.