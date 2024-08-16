Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, after which it moved to the negative territory, while the yuan exchange rate continued growing against the ruble, according to trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT), as the MOEX Index was up by 0.02% at 2,838.78 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 0.02% at 1,007.11 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.6 kopecks compared with previous closing at 11.998 rubles.

As of 10:57 a.m. Moscow time (07:57 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.06% at 2,836.48 points, the RTS was down by 0.06% at 1,006.3 points, while the yuan was up by 6 kopecks at 12.042 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.