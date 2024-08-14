Inflation accelerates to 0.05% in Russia over week — statistics

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stood at 0.05% from August 6 to 12, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Inflation was zero a week earlier. Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 5.11% year to date.

Inflation stood at 9.54% in annual terms as at August 12, 2024.

In the food segment, prices gained 0.7% for butter, 0.6% for margarine, 0.5% for canned meat and vegetables for infants, 0.4% for pork and wheat flour, 0.3% for cooked sausages, frozen fish, sterilized milk and millet, and 0.2% for beef, half-smoked and cooked smoke sausages, cottage cheese, sunflower oil, cookies, edible salt and vodka.

The price drop at the same time was 3.4% for carrots, 2.6% for beet, 1.9% for potatoes, 1.6% for tomatoes, 1.5% for bananas, 1.1% for onions and cucumbers, and 0.5% for chicken eggs.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.