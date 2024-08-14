Annual inflation in Russia speeding up to 9.07% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared up from 9.02% a week earlier to 9.07% from August 6 to 12, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Consumer inflation stood at 0.05% over the week from August 6 to 12, 2024. Near-zero (0.03%) price growth rates were noted during the reporting week in the food sector: deflation remains for fruits and vegetables (0.94%) and prices changed by 0.11% for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, price growth rates dropped to 0.09%; the price drop restarts for electrical and domestic appliances and the price hike for imported cars slowed down. Inflation stood at 0.04% in the services sector: domestic airfare prices changed by 0.24%. Annual inflation was 9.07% for the period," the ministry added.