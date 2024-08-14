{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Annual inflation in Russia speeding up to 9.07% over week — Economy Ministry

"In the nonfood segment, price growth rates dropped to 0.09%; the price drop restarts for electrical and domestic appliances and the price hike for imported cars slowed down," the ministry said

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared up from 9.02% a week earlier to 9.07% from August 6 to 12, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Consumer inflation stood at 0.05% over the week from August 6 to 12, 2024. Near-zero (0.03%) price growth rates were noted during the reporting week in the food sector: deflation remains for fruits and vegetables (0.94%) and prices changed by 0.11% for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the nonfood segment, price growth rates dropped to 0.09%; the price drop restarts for electrical and domestic appliances and the price hike for imported cars slowed down. Inflation stood at 0.04% in the services sector: domestic airfare prices changed by 0.24%. Annual inflation was 9.07% for the period," the ministry added.

Russian stock indices mixed on Wednesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged down by 0.47% to 2,871.11 points
US, EU give 'blessing' to Kiev to attack Russian territory — news agency
Bloomberg pointed out that the US and the EU had given Ukraine their "blessing" for the first military presence on Russian soil since the beginning of World War II
Kiev’s attack on Kursk Region failed to divert Russian forces from Donbass — diplomat
"Kiev didn’t make it a secret that they intended this step to improve their own negotiating positions in the future, which Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of staff at Zelensky's office, stated on August 8 without any hesitation," Maria Zakharova stressed
Russian army’s advance grows rapidly amid Ukraine’s Kursk offensive — Putin
Russian troops are confidently advancing forward along the entire battle contact line, the Russian leader stressed
Abbas says Iran could decide in next few hours to retaliate to Israel
"We can’t yet foresee what will happen, but we can hope that there will be no escalation, no war, the consequences of which are difficult to assess," the Palestinian president added
Russia testing Lancet kamikaze drone with new longer-range recon UAV
Zala specialists have developed a unified launch device for Lancet teams that considerably boosts the drone’s autonomous operation and simplifies requirements for UAV take-off points
Press review: Kursk fighting moves Belarus to action and nations line up for BRICS summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 12th
Google to deactivate BigQuery for Russia from September 9
Google Workspace and Google Cloud services continue working, the company informed
Foreign security services boost activity to lure Russians into terrorism — FSB chief
The NAC meeting emphasized that "there are still threats from international terrorist organizations, whose emissaries are trying to introduce the ideas of radical Islamic trends that are unconventional for Russia, and are searching for the perpetrators of terrorist and armed attacks among residents of the North Caucasus and migrants from Central Asia"
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post near Kupyansk in precision strike — expert
The precision strike eliminated the command post together with Ukrainian militants inside
Rosgvardiya enhances security measures to protect Kursk NPP
According to the statement, Rosgvardiya units conduct terrain reconnaissance, track enemy movement, identify hidden Ukrainian armed forces’ strongholds, correct artillery fire
Russian troops march toward Dimitrov after liberating Lisichnoye in DPR — officer
Russian troops are advancing toward a major Ukrainian hub in Dimitrov (known as Mirnograd in Ukraine) on a broad front
Drones attack apartment building in Shebekino, no casualties
Damage is being assessed
Kuleba tells Borrell about Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Cabinet extends ban on gasoline export from Russia by year-end
According to figures provided by the Energy Ministry as of August 9, Russia’s gasoline reserves currently stand at 2.03 mln tons
Export potential of Russia’s new Yak-130M light combat jet estimated at 40 planes
The modernized aircraft was first unveiled during the Army-2024 defense forum
Putin says Kiev regime attacks civilians, sees no point in talks
"It is now clear why the Kiev regime refused our proposals to return to the plan for peaceful settlement," the Russain leader underlined
IAEA experts examine destroyed elements of ZNPP’s cooling tower
During their first visit to the damaged cooling tower, IAEA experts asked to survey the site of the blaze and the burnt-out equipment
Japanese premier says will resign after party elections in September
Fumio Kishida pledged his support to the new leader
Biden says attack on Kursk creates ‘real dilemma’ for Russia
According to the White House press pool journalists, Biden said that he receives reports on the situation in the Kursk Region every four to five hours
Press review: Abbas visits Moscow and IAEA not ready to name culprit in ZNPP attack
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13th
Russia to develop space nuclear power program to assist in Moon missions — premier
"The development of Russia’s space nuclear power generation will become a major federal project," Mikhail Mishustin said
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel base over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 395 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Air defenses down four tactical missiles, 117 drones over Russian regions last night
As many as 37 UAVs and four tactical missiles were shot down over the Kursk Region, another 37 drones were downed over the Voronezh Region, 17 UAVs over the Belgorod Region
Ukraine aimed to maximize civilian fatalities by shelling Lisichansk, ombudswoman says
Anna Soroka noted that since 2014, the Kiev regime has been repeatedly using the shelling attacks on the LPR’s residential areas as a "scare tactic in order to create unbearable living conditions"
Former US envoy to Russia Sullivan says Washington has no leverage over Moscow
John Sullivan also said that from the very beginning of his work as the American ambassador to Moscow, he "got access to virtually any top Russian advisor I wanted to speak to"
‘They burn easily’: Russian fighter says US-made Bradleys are easy targets
Nor do drone crews have any difficulty destroying other Western armored fighting vehicles either, the Russian serviceman said
Russia to test new 122mm robotic howitzer in Ukraine operation
The Klever robotic howitzer was unveiled at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum outside Moscow
US sees ex-Ukrainian interior minister as replacement for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
According to the SVR, White House officials believe that the move "will allow the West to better prepare for possible talks with Russia on resolving the conflict"
Russian marines seize Canadian Roshel Senator armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area
The Black Sea Fleet’s marines also seized automatic rifles, ammunition, protective gear and Western-made communications equipment as trophies, the report said
Situation in Russia’s Kursk Region is under control — Akhmat special forces commander
Apty Alaudinov also said that all Russian military units in the area are completely engaged in the work and destroy the enemy at a good pace
Former US intel officer Ritter says FBI monitored him for years
According to Scott Ritter, FBI suspects him of having relationship with the Russian government
Ukrainian troops abandoning some positions near Pokrovsk in DPR
The pace of advance by Russian troops denies the Ukrainian army the opportunity to build full-fledged defense, the defense circles said
Africa declares public health emergency over situation with mpox
During the briefing, it was noted that a new wave of mpox in Africa was triggered by a rapid spread of the virus which had mutated
Some 25 tons of radioactive water leak from Fukushima-1’s Unit 2
Around 25 tons of water leaked to basements via sewage systems, no outside leak was detected, the NHK television channel reported
Infrastructure facilities suffer damage as blasts rock Ukrainian city of Sumy
Emergency repairs are underway, the local authorities said
Kiev uses entire arsenal of Western weapons against civilians — envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian armed forces use all kinds of weapons for attacks
Kiev attacked Kursk Region thus choosing escalation — Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky emphasized that the attack on the Kursk Region was "a move that Ukraine will undoubtedly regret bitterly"
Reactor of first power generation unit at Rooppur nuclear plant to be started in December
The first and the second power generating units of the plant are currently under construction
Podnos mortar crews destroy Ukrainian mobile groups in Kursk Region
It noted mortar crews were very mobile and capable of quickly change firing positions, remaining undetected all the time
Kiev announces online forum in continuation of Swiss conference
Andrey Yermak said the event will be devoted to energy security issues
Russian army, administration in control of situation in Kursk Region’s Belovsky District
"Municipal authorities are working to keep life going in the district," Nikolay Volobuyev noted
Top Russian defense official lists four conditions for success in confrontation with West
"It is important to understand that success in modern military conflicts is possible only if the basic conditions are fulfilled simultaneously," Andrey Belousov stressed
Kiev regime risks losing reserves in attack on Russia's borderline Kursk Region — expert
A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6
Russia unveils upgraded Lancet loitering munition with extended range, thermal camera
Following the upgrade, the new series can send a better quality and more stable video output to the operator
In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony
In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory
Kiev’s attacks on Kursk Region put issue of peace talks on long-term hold — Russian MFA
Rodion Miroshnik also pointed out that the reason why Ukraine was using unmanned vehicles to target civilians was clear, and was "part of the Kiev regime’s strategy"
Foreign countries send requests to buy Su-57 fighter jet — Russian official
"Production of the aircraft requires strict coordination of their action and high quality of training of specialists of different disciplines," Dmitry Shugaev said
Press review: Putin, Abbas talk Middle East and Kiev looks for outside help to fly F-16s
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 14th
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region kills 12, injures 121
A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6
Russia says chemical munitions Kiev used in Kursk area bear similarity to US, German ones
According to Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, the samples were sent for examination to the 27th Research Center of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, a laboratory that has accreditation from the OPCW
US base in Syria comes under shelling attack, no casualties reported
Reuters, in turn, reported that shells had been fired towards the facility, but failed to reach it
Kiev deserves nothing but defeat, unconditional surrender — Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky remarked that there had been "not a single word of condemnation" of the Kiev regime's crimes from Ukraine's Western allies
Iran denies intention to participate in Gaza ceasefire talks
Iran’s mission to the UN in New York told reporters that Tehran did not and would not participate in such negotiations
Russia consulting with friendly countries about Ukrainian attacks on Kursk Region — MFA
According to Rodion Miroshnik, representatives of some African countries, the People's Republic of China, and other countries expressed concern about the ongoing processes in the Kursk area at yesterday’s informal UN Security Council Arria Formula meeting
US military destroys two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
"In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi vessels in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said
Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian diver suspected of role in Nord Stream attack
The German Federal Public Prosecutor is also investigating two other Ukrainian diving instructors, including a woman, the newspaper said
Blinken delays his trip to Middle East due to ‘uncertainty about the situation’ — Axios
The top US diplomat planned to visit Qatar, Egypt and Israel
Captured Ukrainian serviceman says foreigners take part in attack on Russian Kursk Region
Ruslan Poltoratsky said that "they were speaking English, Polish, maybe even French"
Shelling subsides in some of Russia’s Kursk Region areas — official
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Russian defense chief sees special military op as armed conflict between Moscow, West
According to Andrey Belousov, the armed confrontation "is driven by the desire of the US and its allies to maintain their dominance and prevent the construction of a new multipolar and equitable world order"
Russian forces knock out Ukrainian troops in west of Kremennaya in LPR, says expert
The Ukrainian army’s retreat has enabled Russian troops to expand their area of control in that frontline area and "worsen the situation for Ukrainian militants," Andrey Marochko said
Mi-28NME helicopter first time showed at Army 2024 forum
The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region
IAEA fails to name cause of fire at ZNPP cooling tower after another inspection
After studying the photos and footage of the cooling tower’s interior, the team concluded that "no foreign objects or materials were visible" on them
POWs says Ukrainian military’s plan was to reach Kursk, Belgorod
According to Ruslan Poltoratsky, the Ukrainian command called the operation "Ukraine's last hope"
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
Palestine to attend BRICS summit in 'outreach' format, says Palestinian leader Abbas
"We have certainly also discussed bilateral relations, because we enjoy a very long-standing strategic relationship with Russia," Mahmoud Abbas said
Moldovan charge d’affaires summoned to MFA amid media reports about F-16 jets — statement
According to the Foreign Ministry, the Russian diplomats questioned the continuing militarization of Moldova and the joint exercises of the country's armed forces with contingents from NATO member states
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region fraught with serious risk for Ukraine — expert
Franz-Stefan Gady pointed out that the lack of infantry was a serious problem for Kiev
Kiev’s forces start digging in in Kursk area to escape destruction — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian troops would soon launch an all-out offensive to destroy the remaining enemy forces
Israeli military says Rafah humanitarian corridor attacked from Hamas positions
"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to use any opportunity to carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel at the expense of Gazan civilians, including by abusing humanitarian routes and aid designated for the civilian population," IDF said
Fate of 2,000 people unknown in part of Kursk Region controlled by Ukrainian army
Governor Alexey Smirnov said that twenty-eight communities are right in the zone controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Maduro invited to BRICS+ summit in Kazan — top Venezuelan diplomat
The BRICS events will be held in Kazan on September 23 and 24
Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Region not under Ukrainian control, Russian commander says
Apty Alaudinov said that even as Ukrainian forces do control some settlements in the Kursk Region, the number of enemy troops or means there is scarce, and the Russian Army records that
Netanyahu ready to go for Gaza ceasefire, says Hersh
Journalist opined that Israel is not ready to discuss the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails
Ukraine facing biggest losses since start of special military op — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Russian forces were eliminating Ukrainian troops and equipment in large numbers in all areas of the special military operation
Ukraine made fatal mistake by attacking Kursk Region — adviser to Brazil's leader's party
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Kursk Region on August 6
Russia follows developments in Palestine despite its special military op — Putin
"Dear Mr. President, dear friends, allow me, first of all, to cordially welcome you here in Moscow, we have not seen each other for two years, although we are in constant contact, and I am very happy to see you all - you and your delegation," the Russian leader said
West 'deaf, blind' to Ukraine’s attacks on civilians — envoy
The Westerners, in addressing the meeting, "borrowed from their trusty playbook which they receive from some kind of command center," Rodion Miroshnik noted
Trump says present leaders of Russia, China, North Korea "at top of their game"
They are tough, smart "and they're going to protect their country," US republican presidential candidate said
Bank of Russia annuls license of American Express Bank
The American Express Bank was registered by the Bank of Russia in December 2005
Yak-130M prototype aircraft to make flight in H1 2025
"We plan to assemble the first body as early as by the end of November and the second one in December," General Director of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant Alexander Veprev said
Regional-level emergency declared in borderline Belgorod Region — governor
"Subsequently, we will request a governmental commission to declare a federal-level emergency," Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Trump hopes to get on well with Putin if he wins upcoming US presidential vote
"I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me," US republican presidential candidate said
Kiev’s losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops took out Ukrainian units and equipment in the areas of Loknya, Kremiany, Oleshnya, Sverdlikova and Daryino
Russia to boost its contribution into nuclear test monitoring — defense official
Viktor Korshak added that Russia completed its national element of the international monitoring system - an important instrument of the treaty’s verification - on December 23, 2023
Russia halts Ukrainian army’s movement in Kursk area — Akhmat commando unit chief
The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy casualties in the Kursk area and enemy troops are being destroyed in large numbers daily, Apty Alaudinov said
US obstructs international recognition of Palestine in every possible way — Abbas
Since 1947, Mahmoud Abbas noted, a thousand UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue had been adopted. None of the decisions have ever been implemented
Russian forces carry out major strike on Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region — commander
Apty Alaudinov also said that the Ukrainian army would suffer irreparable losses carrying out military operations and trying to establish logistics routes in Russia
Russian military unit employee detained on suspicion of high treason
The communication equipment the suspect used to contact Ukrainian representatives has been seized, the FSB noted
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
BRICS countries no longer attaching much importance to dollar — Indian expert
Sameep Shastri also underscored that he completely disagrees with the assertions that Western countries are the strongest economies in the world
Turkey won’t let Israel 'set region on fire', vows Erdogan
The Tuskish leader also said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the Turkish parliament on Thursday
UN against use of cluster munitions anywhere — secretary-general’s office on LPR attack
"We are consistently against the use of cluster munitions as weapons anywhere in the world," Farhan Haq said
FACTBOX: What is known about operation to mop up Kursk Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost over 2,000 servicemen there during the entire period of hostilities
Another Ukrainian false statement on ZNPP fire exposed within 24 hours — Russian envoy
"The IAEA’s information summary in no uncertain terms disproved the Ukrainian case," Mikhail Ulyanov said
White House claims Kiev did not inform it beforehand about plans to attack Russia’s Kursk
Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States was not assisting Kiev in that regard
Ukraine’s military loses up to 270 troops in Kursk area over past day — top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry also added that "18 Ukrainian troops were captured"
Russian defense minister visits Army-2024 forum
Andrey Belousov familiarized himself with promising projects by Russian defense industry enterprises as well as with robotic systems and platforms tested in the special military operation’s zone
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
