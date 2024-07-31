Russia’s public catering turnover up 5.4% YOY in H1 2024 — statistics

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The turnover of public catering establishments in Russia gained 5.4% year on year in the first half of 2024 to 1.558 trillion rubles ($18.1 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

The turnover had an uptick by 6.7% in annual terms to 272.6 bln rubles ($3.2 bln) this June, the statistical agency reported.

The public catering turnover under the Rosstat methodology comprises revenues of restaurants, cafes, bars, and the turnover of certain other business, for example, public catering providers for social institutions or for banquet servicing.