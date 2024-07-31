Inflation in Russia declining to 0.8% over week — statistics

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stood at 0.08% from July 23 to 29, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 1.07% from early July and by 4.99% year to date.

Inflation stood at 8.96% in annual terms as at July 29, 2024.

In the food segment, prices gained 2% for white cabbage, 0.5% for half smoked and cooked smoked sausages, butter and canned fruits and berries for infants, 0.4% for sunflower oil and edible salt, 0.3% for wheat bread and margarine, and 0.2% for cooked sausages, frankfurters, sausages, sour cream, rye bread, and rice.

The price drop at the same time was 5% for cucumbers, 4% for beet, 2.6% for carrots, 1% for chicken eggs, 0.9% for bananas, 0.7% for potatoes, 0.4% for canned meat for infants and tomatoes, 0.3% for chicken meat, and 0.2% for frozen fish, cottage cheese, and pasta.

In the essential goods segment, prices edged up by 0.7% for matches and 0.5% for toilet paper.

Among the other nonfoods, the rise in prices was 0.6% for edged boards, 0.4% for chipboards and oriented stranded boards, and 0.2% for filter-tipped cigarettes. Prices lost 0.3% for smartphones and TV sets.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.