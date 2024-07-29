Norilsk Nickel cut nickel production by 1% in H1 2024

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel lowered nickel production by 1% year on year to 90,000 metric tons in the first half of 2024, the Russian mining and metals company reported.

Palladium production stayed almost flat during the first six months of this year against the like period of 2023 and totaled 1.48 mln oz. Platinum production lost 3% to 356,000 oz. The copper output in the reporting period gained 7% to 219,000 metric tons.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified company with production assets located in the Norilsk industrial area, in the Kola Peninsula, the Trans-Baikal Region, and in Finland.