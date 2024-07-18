Around 85,000 robots planned to be delivered to Russian enterprises by 2030

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. About 85,000 industrial robots are to be delivered to Russian enterprises by 2030 and more than half of them will be produced domestically, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We need to supply the industry with about 85,000 robots of various calibers and ranges. All Russian-made - 45,000 units need to be produced and delivered to our industry. In terms of support, by 2030 we will have about 300 bln rubles under a federal project. Of course, this includes extra-budgetary sources," Manturov said.

He also said that state support measures that will be available to manufacturers. In particular, these include preferential loans for the creation and expansion of robotics production, including the possibility of write-offs, preferential leasing, and compensation for discounts that will be provided by robot manufacturers.