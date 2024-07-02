Rosatom focusing on implementing NPP project at best — Akkuyu Nuclear

ISTANBUL, July 2. /TASS/. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom aims at implementing the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in the best possible way, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Akkuyu Nuclear project company said at the Nuclear Power Plants Expo and Summit NPPES-2024 in Istanbul.

"We aim at implementing the Akkuyu NPP construction project in the best way possible," Anton Dedusenko said.

Implementation of the project makes it possible for Rosatom to take the long view, including as regards construction of new nuclear plants in Turkey, he noted.

"We are keeping a close eye on Turkey’s plans of nuclear power sector development, which will provide for not merely new large nuclear power facilities but also 5 GW of nuclear power generation on account of small modular reactors, with their numbers to be at least sixteen. Rosatom can offer a lot in this sphere," Dedusenko added.