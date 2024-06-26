Rosatom currently works with almost 100 countries — CEO

OBNINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The number of countries that Rosatom currently cooperates with is nearing 100, with 60 of them being the state-run corporation’s partners in commercial projects, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said.

"Commercial cooperation is underway with more than 60 world countries, whereas [regarding] cooperation [their number] is probably nearing one hundred," he said at the opening of Rosatom’s international cooperation alley in Obninsk in Russia’s Kaluga Region marking 70 years after the launch of the world’s first nuclear power plant (NPP) here.

Obninsk celebrates the 79th anniversary of the world’s first nuclear power plant launched on June 26, 1954 under the leadership of Academician Igor Kurchatov. The news about the Soviet station with available power of 5,000 kWt that was put under industrial load reported by TASS circled the globe. The NPP was used as a unique experimental platform for many years. The reactor was halted in 2002.

This week sees festive events taking place in Obninsk. The program includes the Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum, the opening of Rosatom’s international cooperation alley, as well as presentation of the renewed sector-specific memorial on the basis of the NPP. TASS is the information partner of events in Obninsk.