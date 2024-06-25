IT, telecom sector boosts share in Russian GDP to 3.5% in 4 years — minister

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s IT and telecom sector almost doubled over the past four years and boosted its share in the country’s GDP to 3.5%, Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev said.

Russia’s online economy soared 3.5-fold over the past four years, the minister added.

"The growth rates of online economy are solid as it increased 3.5-fold in four years mainly due to growth of market places," he said.