Gasum to stop buying Russian LNG from July 26

HELSINKI, June 25. /TASS/. Gasum cannot terminate its contract with Gazprom Export but treats EU sanctions as force majeure and will stop buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia since July 26, the Finnish energy company said.

"The sanctions adopted by the EU do not allow Gasum to terminate its agreement with Gazprom export, but constitute a force majeure on the purchase or import of Russian LNG to off-grid terminals. Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July," the company informed.

On June 24, the EU approved the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions. It includes the ban on purchases or imports of LNG from Russia via EU terminals not connected to the EU gas network.