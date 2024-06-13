Shares of Moscow Exchange, Sberbank, VTB decline following sanctions news

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The price of shares of the Moscow Exchange, Sberbank, and VTB decreased at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange against the backdrop of sanctions news.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the price of the Moscow Exchange fell by 15.84% to 212.04 rubles, ordinary shares of Sber - by 4.3% to 304.14 rubles, VTB shares - by 5.98% to 0. 0186 rubles.

By 10:45 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange shares slowed down the decline by 6.53% to 235.5 rubles, ordinary shares of Sber - by 1.26% to 313.79 rubles, VTB shares - by 1.72% to 0.0194 rubles.