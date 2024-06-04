Maximal interest rate on ruble deposits reach 15.16% in late May

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The average maximal interest rate on ruble deposits with the ten Russian credit institutions having the maximal amount of private deposits gained 0.21 percentage points and was equal to 15.16% per annum in the third ten-day period of May 2024, the Central Bank of Russia said.

The rate was at the level of 14.95% in early May and in the middle of the last month.

Deposit interest rates are monitored by the regulator in Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Alfa-Bank, Bank FC Otkritie, Promsvyazbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Tinkoff Bank, the Russian Agricultural Bank, and Sovcombank.

Maximal rates on deposits accessible for any client are taken into account when determining the maximal interest rate by each credit institution. The Central Bank does not address rates with the capitalization of interest on the deposit and deposits with additional terms: purchase of investment units to a certain amount, investment account opening, investment or life insurance program purchase, and the like. Deposits with their term broken down into periods with different rates are also not considered.