Toyota recalls over 3,864 cars in Russia — regulator

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Toyota Motor is recalling 3,864 vehicles, the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on its website.

"The recall will cover 3,864 Toyota LC 300, LX500D, vehicles sold within the period from September 30, 2021 to date with VINs according to the schedule," the statement says.

The reason for the recall is the existing probability that due to design specifies of a certain disk in the brake coupling, when the transmission moves to a neutral position and press is relieved from the clutch piston, brake coupling discs do not disconnect from pads immediately, allowing a portion of engine power to be further transferred to wheels.

All owners of vehicles subject to the recall will be informed of the need to bring the vehicle to the nearest dealership for repairs, Rosstandart said.

Car owners can also independently find on the Rosstandart website whether their vehicle is subject to recall by comparing the VIN code of their own car with the list that falls under the recall program. Repair work will be carried out free of charge, the report says.