Russian stocks down as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 0.77% to 3,192.3 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.89% to 1,115.7 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:20 a.m. (07:20 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.13% at 3,213 points, while the RTS was up by 0.12% at 1,126.99 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.44% at 89.71 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.4% at 97.33 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.47% at 12.33 rubles.