Putin to speak at SPIEF on June 7 — party leader

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, leader of Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov said.

"[Vladimir] Putin will speak at the economic forum on [June] 7," he said at a faction meeting.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024. TASS is the information partner of the event.

The main theme of SPIEF 2024 is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." The business program consists of four thematic tracks: "The Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia’s New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values and Social Development: The Priority of the State". The program of events of the forum’s international track this year includes more than ten business dialogues, including EAEU-ASEAN, Russia-Africa, Russia-Latin America, Russia-China, Russia-South Africa, and other bilateral meetings.