Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia down 1.5% in January-April

TBILISI, May 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $836 mln in January-April 2024, down by 1.5% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.7% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $230 mln in the period (up by 1.9% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $606 mln (down by 2.7%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-April 2024, with mutual trade turnover equaling almost $965 mln, up by 3.6% year-on-year, while China came in third with mutual trade turnover exceeding $497 mln, up by half a percent year-on-year.