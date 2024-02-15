Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 2.4% in January — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation gained 2.4% month on month in January 2024, according to data released by the Central Bank.

In January 2024, the real effective ruble rate edged up by 3% against the dollar and added 2.6% against the euro, compared to last December.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.