Mosenergo increases electricity production by 0.8% in 2023 to 63.02 bln kWh

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Generating company Mosenergo (part of Gazprom Energoholding) at the end of 2023 increased its electricity production by 0.8% compared to 2022 to 63.02 bln kWh, the company said.

At the same time, heat supply decreased by 4.6% compared to 2022 and amounted to 81.49 mln Gcal. The main influence on the dynamics of this indicator was the high outside temperature in April - May 2023, the reduction in the duration of the heating period of 2022-2023 compared to the previous one, as well as the late start of the heating period of 2023-2024, the statement said.

Mosenergo operates 15 power plants with an installed electrical capacity of 12,500 MW. The installed thermal capacity of the company is 43,700 Gcal/h. Mosenergo power plants supply over 50% of the electrical energy consumed in the Moscow region, and provide about 90% of Moscow's needs for thermal energy.

Gazprom Energoholding is the controlling shareholder and managing organization of Mosenergo.