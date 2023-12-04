Bank of Russia probing into SPB Exchange bankruptcy situation

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Central Bank is holding an internal investigation regarding the situation with the bankruptcy of the SPB Exchange, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin told reporters.

"We are aware at the moment that the management of the SPB Exchange did not file such application. It appears for me that this is within the competence of law enforcement authorities," he said.

"We maintain regular communications with the SPB Exchange as with the supervised organization," Chistyukhin said, adding that the Bank of Russia is implementing its own investigation regarding the situation with the bankruptcy of the stock exchange. "No preliminary outcomes. It will be possible to obtain reliable information after engaging law enforcement agencies," he added.

On November 27, information about filing a petition to recognize the SPB Exchange as bankrupt appeared in the case file of the Moscow Arbitration Court. The stock exchange stated later that its financial standing is sound and no bankruptcy petition was filed by it.