Gazprom, Uzbekistan ink memorandum of cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, November 1. /TASS/. Gazprom and the government of Uzbekistan signed a strategic memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector, the Russian gas holding said.

A working meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Energy Minister of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov took place within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"Alexey Miller and Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov signed the strategic memorandum of cooperation in the energy sector at the meeting. According to the document, the parties intend to develop interaction in the sphere of suppliers and transportation of gas and in the area of exploration and production of hydrocarbons," Gazprom said.

The parties also discussed supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via the territory of Kazakhstan, launched in October.