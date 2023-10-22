Gazprom to supply extra gas volumes to Hungary during upcoming winter

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Gazprom will supply additional volumes of gas to Hungary during the upcoming winter on a regular basis. This year Gazprom has already delivered 1.3 bln cubic meters of gas to Hungary additionally, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said in an interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Considerable additional volumes to the Hungarian market. This year additional volumes have already reached 1.3 bln cubic meters of gas. And we have an agreement that we will supply additional volumes in the autumn-winter period of the upcoming winter on a regular basis," he said.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that the country was satisfied with the current gas contract with Russia.

Hungary still receives the bulk of its gas from Russia. In September 2021, the Hungarian company MVM entered into two long-term contracts with Gazprom, which provided for the supply of a total of 4.5 bln cubic meters of gas per year through pipelines laid through Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine. Since the use of the Nord Stream gas pipeline was suspended, an agreement was reached in October 2022 to increase the supply of Russian gas along the southern route - the TurkStream pipeline and its branch through Bulgaria and Serbia. In 2022, Hungary received 4.8 bln cubic meters of gas via this route.