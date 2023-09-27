Russia’s inflation rises to 0.28% from 0.13% on September 19-25

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia in September 19 to September 25, 2023, reached 0.28%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier, from September 12 to 18, the country’s inflation was at 0.13%.

Since the beginning of September, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.6%, since the beginning of the year - by 4.32%. In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of September 27, 2023 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) amounted to 5.99%.

Russia also increased the volume of gasoline production by 1.6% in August 2023 compared to the same period last year to 3.829 mln tons, while the production of diesel fuel increased by 6.5% to 7.694 mln tons, Rosstat said.

In January - August, the production of motor gasoline increased by 3.4% in annual terms, amounting to 29.4 mln tons, diesel fuel - by 6.8% to 59.6 mln tons.