Aeroflot Group increases traffic by 7.5% in August to 5.2 mln passengers

MOSCOW, September 11, /TASS/. Aeroflot Group’s passenger traffic in August increased by 7.5% year-on-year, to 5.2 million people the Group said in a statement.

In August, Aeroflot airline, the parent carrier of the Group, carried 2.8 million passengers, which is 1% up year-on-year, passenger traffic increased by 9.4%.

"Aeroflot Group’s volume of transportation on domestic routes exceeds all time high: 4.3 million passengers were carried, which is 20.1% more than in August 2019 and comparable to August 2022," the statement says.

On international routes, passenger traffic soared by 95% year-on-year to 934,400 passengers. Passenger traffic increased by 12.5% compared to August 2022, the maximum passenger traffic increased by 11.2%.

In total, 14.7 million passengers were transported during the 2023 summer season, including 4.3 million in June, 5.1 million in July and 5.2 million in August, the company said in a statement.