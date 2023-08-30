Russia becomes Estonia’s largest export destination outside EU for first time — portal

VILNIUS, August 30. /TASS/. Russia became the largest destination for Estonia’s exports exclusive of trade with EU countries for the first time in March 2023, while previously the US topped this group of the Baltic republic’s partners, the ERR state television and radio portal reported.

In March 2023, Russia accounted for 15.7% of Estonia’s total exports outside the EU, followed by Norway (14.9%) and the US (13%), according to the portal. Meanwhile, in February 2022, the US accounted for 21% of the republic’s exports outside the European Union, followed by Russia (15.1%) and Norway (12.9%). By May 2023 the US’ share fell to 9.8%, whereas in June the US was no longer among Estonia’s top three importers outside the EU as the UK’s share reached 12.3% of Estonia’s exports outside the EU worth 436 mln euro.

ERR reported citing figures provided by the republic’s statistics department in May that Estonia’s exports to Russia rose by 17 mln euro this March year-on-year to 74 mln euro.