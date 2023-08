MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Growth of the flow of non-oil and gas revenues shows economic resilience, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Egorov.

"Growth of the flow of non-oil and gas revenues demonstrates economic resilience. This is a very important ratio," PM said.

Egorov said that Russia’s non-oil and gas budget revenues gained 7% in 1H 2023 compared with the same period last year.