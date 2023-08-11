Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 7.7% in July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation declined by 7.7% month on month in July 2023, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The real effective ruble rate lost 26.4% in July 2023 on an annualized basis, the regulator reported.

In July 2023, the real effective ruble rate declined by 7.8% in monthly terms against the dollar and by 27.5% year-to-date. The rate moved downward in monthly terms by 9.3% and by 29.9% annually against the euro in the reporting month.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.