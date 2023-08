MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.34% to 3,158.53 points, the RTS index - by 0.67% to 1,053.56 points on Friday.

As of 10:10 Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.48% to 3,162.9 points, the RTS dollar index - by 0.83% to 1,055.22 points.

The dollar fell by 0.62% to 94.4 rubles, the euro grew by 0.1% to 103.34 rubles, and the yuan reached 13.11 rubles (+0.02%).