Avtovaz reports soaring car sales in July

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Avtovaz sales in July 2023 skyrocketed by 2.8 times year on year to 29,400 cars in July 2023, the Russian automaker reports.

July sales were 5.5% above sales in June 2023, the company says.

"Official dealers of Lada in Russia sold 29,378 commercial vehicles and cars of the maker as of the end of July 2023, which is the best result in 2023 and 5.5% above June," Avtovaz informs.

In January-July 2023, 173,000 cars were sold in total, which is two times more than in the like period of the last year.

The Lada Granta remains the bestseller, with its sales growing by a factor of 2.6 in July 2023.