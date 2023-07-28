Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.4 mln cubic meters as of July 28. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On July 27, the pumping also equaled 42.4 mln cubic meters. Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on July 28 totaled 42.4 mln cubic meters via Sudzha.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 8 mln cubic meters on July 26, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile pumping totaled 270 mln cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe ended on April 6. European UGS facilities are currently 84.49% full (15.05 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 92.24 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.