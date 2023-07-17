Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.9 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying natural gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 39.9 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom spokesperson told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 39.9 mln cubic meters as of July 17. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Sunday, July 16, the pumping equaled 39.6 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on July 17 totaled 39.9 mln cubic meters. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 7 mln cubic meters on July 15, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile, pumping totaled 391 mln cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe ended on April 6. European UGS facilities are currently 81.39% full (14.95 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 88.85 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

LNG supplies from terminals to the Europe’s gas transport system gained over 8% year on year in the first half of 2023 and reached the absolute maximum throughout the observation period. The average gas purchase price in Europe edged down to $351 per 1,000 cubic meters.