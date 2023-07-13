Russia’s oil production in May flat month on month — OPEC report

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Oil production in Russia stayed flat month on month in May at 9.6 mln barrels per day, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its July report.

According to OPEC, Russia reduced liquid hydrocarbons production by 49,000 barrels per day to 10.9 mln barrels daily. The forecast of liquid hydrocarbons production in Russia in 2023 was not revised and remains 10.3 mln barrels a day (minus 750,000 barrels per day against the year of 2022).

The Organization expects a similar volume of Russian liquid hydrocarbons to be produced in 2024 also. Some Russian companies will launch new assets but incremental production will be leveled up by production drop on brownfields, OPEC said.