Brent crude oil price surpasses $80 per barrel on London’s ICE first since April 30

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2023 delivery rose above $80 per barrel on London's ICE on Wednesday for the first time since April 30, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 3:34 p.m. Moscow time, the Brent price was up by 0.88% at $80.05 per barrel.

By 3:45 p.m., the price of Brent oil had slightly narrowed gains to 0.77% trading at $79.96, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2023 delivery was up by 0.83% at $75.49 per barrel.