EKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russian car manufacturer Motorinvest plans to sell around 12,000 cars in 2024, Motorinvest managing partner Andrey Reznikov told TASS.

"This year we would like to sell about 7,500 cars in total. Next year - around 12,000 cars," he said.

According to him, the company faced delays in the supply of components, as some of them were sanctioned and could not be imported to Russia. For this reason, the company delayed the start of sales of new models by three to six months.

Sales of i-Sky electric cars, manufactured by Russian company Evolute, will begin at the end of the Q3 2023, Reznikov added. "We would like to start selling cars made in Russia at the Motorinvest plant in Lipetsk at the end of the third quarter, and as a result, reach full-scale sales in the fourth quarter," he said. According to him, the i-Sky electric car could cost up to 4 mln rubles ($44,264), taking into account subsidies.

At the same time, Motorinvest plans to start production of the i-Jet electric crossover under the Evolute brand in August, followed by sales in September. In addition, Motorinvest plans to launch the i-Van, a seven-seat minivan, at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Evolute electric cars are currently available in Russia in two models - the i-Pro sedan and the i-Joy SUV.