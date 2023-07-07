Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $14.6 bln as of July 1

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Expenditures for the implementation of National Projects in Russia from the federal budget amounted provisionally to 1.34 trillion rubles ($14.6 bln) or 45.1% from the target as of July 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, as of July 1, 2023, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 1.34 trillion rubles or 45.1% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Science and Universities (71.9%), Culture (68.4%), Ecology (55.9%), Labor Productivity (51.2%), and the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) (50.6%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is over 40% for Demography (49%), Education (41.5%), and Safe and High-Quality Roads (40.5%).

They are followed by Digital Economy (38.4%),Housing and Urban Environment (37.5%), International Cooperation and Export (36.1%), Small and Medium-size Business and Individual Entrepreneurial Initiative Support (35.7%), Healthcare (34.6%), and Tourism and Hospitality Industry (28%), the Ministry informed.