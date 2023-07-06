Sales of new cars in Russia up 133% in June to 87,300 units - AEB

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia rose by 133% in June 2023 year-on-year to 87,300 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said in a statement on Thursday. 1H sales increased by 9.9% to 428,300 units.

"According to information provided by PPC JSC on sales of new vehicles based on data on their transfer to owners, June 2023 was marked by an increase in sales by 133%, or by 49,872 units compared to June 2022, and amounted to 87,357 cars. In the first half of the year the market grew by 9.9%," the statement reads.

According to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, based on data from automakers and official importers, sales in June 2023 increased by 88.3% or 24,518 units compared to June 2022 and amounted to 52,279 cars. In the first half of the year the market decreased by 3.1% to 359,000 cars.

Avtovaz traditionally remained the leading brand in terms of sales in the reporting period, according to the AEB. Its sales soared 3.7-fold last month year-on-year to 27,800 units, and by 92% in the first half of this year to 143,600 cars.

Second was China’s auto manufacturer Haval, which sold 83,00 cars in Russia in June (up five-fold), and 39,900 units in January-June (up 3.4-fold).

GAZ was the third most-popular car brand in Russia in the reporting period, with sales totaling 4,600 units in June (up by 70%), and 22,100 cars in the first six months of this year (up by 40%).