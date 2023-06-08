Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan join forces to create alliance of mountain ski resorts

SOCHI, June 8. /TASS/. Companies from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will establish a Eurasian alliance of mountain ski resorts, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters on Thursday.

"A memorandum providing for the creation of a Eurasian alliance of mountain ski resorts within the framework of activities under Russia’s chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union was signed with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in attendance," the office said.

Signing the memorandum were Alexander Belokobylsky, CEO of Russia’s Roza Khutor ski resort; Rafil Adrakhmanov, CEO of Kazakhstan’s Shymbulak ski resort; and Vali Saidhojaev, CEO of Uzbekistan’s Amirsoy ski resort. The document is aimed at establishing a tourist route for mountain sports and downhill skiing enthusiasts by bringing the three resorts together, as well as helping to accelerate the development of Eurasia’s homegrown tourism potential.

The memorandum also calls for holding a festival of mountain ski resorts, establishing the Mountains of Eurasia award, and carrying out other relevant activities.